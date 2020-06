METRO COVID-19 CASES FOR JUNE 25TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED FIVE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY OUT OF 121 NEW TEST RESULTS.

ONE MORE DEATH WAS REPORTED, A WOMAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80 WHO IS THE 43RD CORONAVIRUS RELATED DEATH TO DATE IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD THREE NEW POSITIVE CASES .

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES TO REMAIN AT A TOTAL OF 118 POSITIVE CASES WITH ONLY 11 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

THERE WERE 34 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 3:30pm WEDNESDAY, TWO MORE THAN ON TUESDAY.