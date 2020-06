GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL DEFACED BY VANDALS

THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL IS THE LATEST CITY LANDMARK TO BE DEFACED BY VANDALS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE INFORMED OF THE DAMAGE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

AN UNKNOWN NUMBER OF PEOPLE SPRAYED GRAFFITTI IN THE BANDSHELL AND ALONG THE FRONT AND SIDES OF IT.

KELLY BACH OF THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS THE REPAIRS WON’T BE CHEAP BECAUSE OF SPECIAL PAINT THAT IS NEEDED:

BACH SAYS IT WON’T BE A QUICK PROCESS. HE SAYS ANOTHER NEARBY AREA OF GRANDVIEW PARK WAS ALSO DAMAGED:

BACH’S REACTION TO THE DAMAGE WAS LIKE MOST PEOPLE’S WOULD BE AS HE SURVEYED WHAT THE VANDALS HAD DONE:

HE SAYS IT IS TOO EARLY FOR A TOTAL ESTIMATE ON WHAT THE REPAIRS WILL COST.