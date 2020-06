ERNST SAYS POLICE REFORM BILL HELD UP BY PARTISAN POLITICS

DEMOCRATS IN THE U.S. SENATE HAVE BROUGHT CONSIDERATION OF SOUTH CAROLINA REPUBLICAN SENATOR TIM SCOTT’S POLICE REFORM BILL TO A HALT.

IOWA REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST SAYS IT’S DISAPPOINTING THAT PARTISAN POLITICS ARE DELAYING ANY CHANCE OF REFORMS BEING PASSED:

OC………IMPORTANT LEGISLATION. :22

ERNST SAYS THE SENATE DEMOCRATS HAVE BEEN GIVEN A CHANCE TO EXPLAIN WHAT THEY DON’T LIKE ABOUT THE BILL, BUT HAVEN’T REALLY DONE THAT:

OC………BEHIND THE BILL. :16

ERNST SAYS THERE WAS A CHALLENGE ABOUT IF POLICE USE OF CHOKE HOLDS WERE EVEN MENTIONED IN THE BILL, WHICH SENATOR SCOTT QUICKLY PROVED WRONG:

OC…….ON AND ON AND ON. :26

ERNST SAYS SHE IS THANKFUL IOWA WAS ABLE TO PASS A POLICE REFORM BILL WITH STATE REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS WORKING TOGETHER TO ENACT A MEASURE.