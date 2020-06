ART CENTER TO REOPEN JULY 7TH

SIOUX CITY’S ART CENTER IS ALSO PLANNING ON REOPENING ON JULY 7TH.

DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS ONLY THE FIRST FLOOR WILL BE OPEN DURING THE REOPENING FOR NOW:

OC…………UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. :23

BEHRENS SAYS NOT EVERYTHING ON THE FIRST FLOOR OF THE ART CENTER WILL BE OPEN THOUGH:

OC………KIND OF CONFIDENCE. :21

FOR THOSE WHO COME TO VISIT, THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE:

OC…….ADDED PROTECTION. :16

A NEW JURIED EXHIBITION BY 40 LOCAL ARTISTS WILL OPEN ON JULY 11TH.

THE ART CENTER WILL BE OPEN DURING ITS TRADITIONAL TIMES OF TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM, THURSDAY’S FROM 10AM UNTIL 9PM AND ON SUNDAY FROM 1PM UNTIL 4PM.