WESTSIDE HOUSE SHOT UP OVERNIGHT

POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL LAST NIGHT ON SIOUX CITY’S WEST SIDE.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE 1500 BLOCK OF WEST 6TH STREET AT 11:16 P.M. AND FOUND THE RESIDENCE HAD BEEN STRUCK BY SEVERAL ROUNDS OF GUNFIRE.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE INCIDENT, WHICH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS CRIME, YOU ARE ASKED TO CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.