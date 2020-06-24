STATEWIDE LAW ENFORCEMENT EQUITY TASK FORCE FORMED

The Iowa Police Chiefs Association & the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP have announced the formation of a statewide law enforcement equity task force.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller is one of three local people that will serve on the commission that’s been created to foster better relations with minority communities in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis:

OC………speak to that. :20

Local NAACP Director Ike Rayford and Monique Scarlett of “Unity In The Community” will also serve on the task force.

Chief Mueller says continuing to improve relationships and communications with those groups and others will be part of the task force’s mission:

OC………ahead of the curve. :21

Sioux City Police have been proactive in community policing, starting with Mueller’s predecessors, former chiefs Joe Frisbie and Doug Young.

He says that person to person contact at events such as “Unity in the Community” has been invaluable:

OC………has impacted that. :23

Mueller says the pandemic has hindered community policing efforts here and around the state, but his department and others will find new ways to grow those relationships.