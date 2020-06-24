SIOUX CITY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL POSTPONED

The 16th annual Sioux City International Film Festival has been postponed due to the corona virus pandemic.

The board of directors announced Wednesday that the festival has been rescheduled for the first week in October of 2021.

Board members say what makes any film festival fun is watching movies together on a big screen and interacting with the filmmakers and other festival goers, but that won’t be possible this fall.

Board President Rick Mullin says “next year’s festival promises to be outstanding because entries started coming in back in January before the virus disrupted everything, so they’ve already received scores of amazing films.”

The festival will have new local and student film categories for the 2021 event.