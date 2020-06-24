PUBLIC MUSEUM TO REOPEN ON JULY 7TH

The Sioux City Public Museum will reopen next month.

Director Steve Hansen says his staff has been getting the museum ready so the doors can open to the public on Tuesday, July 7th:

OC…………..the plaza area. :14

The Museum will launch a new summer exhibit to recognize what would have been the 30th year of Sioux City’s “Saturday in the Park” music festival when it opens on July 7th:

OC………..with performers. :27

Two other previous exhibits will continue, the poster exhibit, “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign” from the Smithsonian, as well as photos of the liberation of the Ahlem concentration camp during World War Two taken by Vernon Tott of Sioux City, a local soldier who helped rescue and later reunite several Jewish survivors from the holocaust.

Hansen says the museum will resume its normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.

The Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center will remain closed to the public and the Bill Diamond Classic Car Show set for July 12th on the Welcome Center grounds has been canceled.