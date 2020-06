O’CONNOR LEADS EFFORT TO PRESERVE & CLEAN UP WAR EAGLE PARK

THE GRAFFITI VANDALISM AT WAR EAGLE PARK TUESDAY HAS BEEN CLEANED UP BY CITY CREWS, BUT IT ALSO GOT THE ATTENTION OF A LOCAL NATIVE AMERICAN ACTIVIST WHO HAS MADE IT HIS MISSION TO KEEP THE PARK CLEAN.

MICHAEL O’CONNOR HAS BEEN WORKING TO PRESERVE THE SITE FOR THE PAST FIVE YEARS AS PART OF THE CITY’S ADOPT A PARK PROGRAM.

O’CONNOR ESTIMATES HE HAS SPENT 50 HOURS THIS YEAR ALONE PICKING UP TRASH AROUND THE PARK WHERE MANY NATIVE AMERICANS COME TO PRAY OR ENJOY THE BLUFFS OVERLOOKING THE JUNCTURE OF THE MISSOURI AND BIG SIOUX RIVERS:

OC………..VERY ALIVE HERE. ;23

WAR EAGLE WAS BURIED ON THE BLUFF IN 1851, AND TWO OF HIS DAUGHTERS AND SOME OF HIS GRANDCHILDREN WERE ALSO LAID TO REST THERE.

O’CONNOR SAYS THE AREA IS SACRED BECAUSE OF THOSE WHO WERE LAID TO REST THERE, AND HE IS SADDENED BY WHAT HE FINDS STREWN AROUND THE PARK BY OTHERS:

OC………GET AWAY WITH THAT. :20

HE IS HOPING THE CITY WILL POST NO DUMPING SIGNS AS WELL AS MORE GARBAGE RECEPTACLES TO DISPOSE OF TRASH LEFT BY VISITORS:

OC………GLAD TO DO IT. :18

HE WOULD ALSO LIKE TO SEE INCREASED POLICE PATROLS AND SURVEILLANCE OF THE AREA.

O’CONNOR SAYS THE PARK HAS MANY VISITORS FROM AROUND THE REGION, AND HE HOPES THEY WILL LEAVE THE PARK REMEMBERING ITS BEAUTY AND MEANING INSTEAD OF SEEING TRASH STREWN AROUND BY OTHERS WHO DON’T CARE.