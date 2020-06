SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED NINE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY OUT OF 149 NEW TEST RESULTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD JUST ONE NEW POSITIVE CASE OUT OF 23 NEW TESTS.

UNION COUNTY ALSO HAD JUST ONE NEW CASE FOR A TOTAL OF 118 CASES WITH ONLY 11 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

THERE WERE 34 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 3:30pm WEDNESDAY, TWO MORE THAN ON TUESDAY.