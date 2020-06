VANDALS DEFACE BUILDING IN WAR EAGLE PARK

VANDALS HAVE PAINTED RACIST GRAFFITI ON THE RESTROOM BUILDING LEADING INTO THE WAR EAGLE MONUMENT ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

THE GRAFFITI WAS DIRECTED AT BOTH THE BLACK COMMUNITY AND LOCAL POLICE.

THE VANDALISM WAS DISCOVERED TUESDAY MORNING AND SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE AREA WHERE THIS OCCURRED IS MORE THAN JUST A CITY PARK:

THE BUILDING IS ON THE ROAD THAT LEADS UP TO THE MONUMENT AND GRAVE SITE OF WAR EAGLE AND SEVERAL MEMBERS OF HIS FAMILY WHO WERE BURIED THERE:

WAR EAGLE WAS BURIED ON THE BLUFF IN 1851, AND LATER TWO OF HIS DAUGHTERS AND SOME OF HIS GRANDCHILDREN WERE ALSO LAID TO REST THERE.

MCCLURE SAYS PLANS ARE IN THE WORKS TO IMPROVE THE WAR EAGLE PARK AREA:

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE GRAFFITI OR DEFACEMENT OF ANY OTHER PARK AMENITIES SHOULD CONTACT CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.