ONE DEAD IN YANKTON TWO VEHICLE CRASH

One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash late Monday night in Yankton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one vehicle was westbound on Fourth Street when it failed to negotiate a curve while attempting to turn north onto Summit Street in Yankton.

That car then collided with a pickup truck.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the Yankton hospital where the 35-year-old female driver of the car later died from her injuries.

The 32-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Their names have not yet been released.