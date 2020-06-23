EARLY USE OF FIREWORKS LOCALLY COULD COST YOU

As the 4th of July draws near, a lot of people are already setting off skyrockets and firecrackers in the metro area.

Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds users that fireworks are only permitted in Sioux City on July 3rd and 4th between the hours of 1P.M. and 11P.M.

Discharging fireworks in a public park, city owned property, or on a public roadway, street, or alley is strictly prohibited.

A person caught discharging or possessing fireworks on city property is subject to a $500 simple misdemeanor penalty.

You may only use fireworks on your own property or property where written permission is given.

No person under the age 18 may purchase, possess or discharge fireworks without parental supervision.