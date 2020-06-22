SEMI CARRYING FIREWORKS BURNS AFTER COLLISION WITH S-U-V

A semi hauling fireworks south of Uehling, Nebraska collided with an SUV Saturday, resulting in three injuries and the fireworks burning up and exploding.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 77 and Road F in Dodge County.

When troopers arrived, the semi, was fully engulfed in flames with fireworks inside the trailer exploding.

Witnesses to the crash were able to extricate all persons involved from the vehicles.

Both occupants of the SUV were transported to the hospital in Fremont for treatment.

The driver of the semi was treated on scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.