NOEM ANNOUNCES S.D. LOCAL GOVERNMENT RECOVERY FUND

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED HER PLAN TO DISTRIBUTE MONEY TO HELP CITIES AND COUNTIES IN HER STATE RECOVER FROM THEIR FINANCIAL HIT CAUSED BY THE PANDEMIC.

NOEM SAYS THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT COVID RECOVERY FUND COMES FROM FEDERAL MONEY ALLOCATED TO THE STATE:

NOEM SAYS THE AMOUNT EACH COUNTY OR CITY RECEIVES WILL BE LISTED ON THE STATE’S COVID WEBSITE:

THE SIOUX FALLS METRO AREA, ALONG WITH MINNEHAHA AND LINCOLN COUNTIES, WILL RECEIVE OVER A FOURTH OF THE MONEY, AROUND $58 AND A HALF MILLION DOLLARS.

NOEM MADE HER ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE SIOUX FALLS CITY HALL.