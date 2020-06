METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JUNE 22ND

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED EIGHT NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON MONDAY OUT OF 143 NEW TEST RESULTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD NO NEW POSITIVE CASES, BUT THE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS ONE MORE PERSON HAS DIED FROM COVID RELATED CAUSES, THE 34TH PERSON IN THE COUNTY TO DIE FROM THE CORONAVIRUS.

UNION COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ZERO NEW CASES OF COVID-19 AND HAS ONLY 12 ACTIVE CASES.

THERE WERE 29 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 4:30pm MONDAY, THE LOWEST NUMBER SINCE DAILY RECORDS WERE FIRST RELEASED AT THE BEGINNING OF MAY.