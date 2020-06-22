ERNST CHALLENGES GREENFIELD TO SIX DEBATES IN U.S. SENATE RACE

Republican Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst has challenged her Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield, to a series of debates that would begin in August.
Ernst issued a video challenge to Greenfield Monday morning:
The Greenfield for Iowa campaign issued a statement accepting the challenge, saying quote: “Of course, Theresa looks forward to debates this fall – just like how she participated in three televised debates and six public forums in the primary.”
Greenfield’s campaign called the challenge “desperate’ because Ernst is trailing in the polls.