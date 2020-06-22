Home Local News ERNST CHALLENGES GREENFIELD TO SIX DEBATES IN U.S. SENATE RACE

ERNST CHALLENGES GREENFIELD TO SIX DEBATES IN U.S. SENATE RACE

Republican Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst has challenged her Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield, to a series of debates that would begin in August.

Ernst issued a video challenge to Greenfield Monday morning:

The Greenfield for Iowa campaign issued a statement accepting the challenge, saying quote: “Of course, Theresa looks forward to debates this fall – just like how she participated in three televised debates and six public forums in the primary.”

Greenfield’s campaign called the challenge “desperate’ because Ernst is trailing in the polls.

