DAKOTA COUNTY STILL FORCED TO LAG BEHIND MOST OF NEBRASKA IN REOPENING FACILITIES

DAKOTA COUNTY STILL FORCED TO LAG BEHIND MOST OF NEBRASKA IN REOPENING...

DESPITE HAVING SINGLE DIGIT NEW CASES OF COVID-19 FOR THE PAST WEEK AND A HALF, DAKOTA COUNTY IS STILL ONE OF FOUR COUNTIES BEING KEPT BEHIND MOST OF NEBRASKA WHEN IT COMES TO REOPENING FACILITIES.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS MANDATED THAT DAKOTA COUNTY MAY BEGIN WHAT HE CALLS PHASE TWO OF RECOVERY TODAY (MONDAY) WHILE 89 OTHER NEBRASKA COUNTIES ENTER PHASE THREE

FOR MOST OF NEBRASKA, EXCLUDING DAKOTA AND THREE CENTRAL COUNTIES, RESTAURANTS AND BARS ARE ABLE TO HAVE FULL OCCUPANCY, AS SOCIAL DISTANCING ALLOWS FOR.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS EVENTUALLY HIS CITY AND THE REST OF THE COUNTY WILL BE ALLOWED TO DO WHAT THE REST OF THE STATE IS DOING:

LAST WEEK DAKOTA COUNTY HAD FIVE OR FEWER NEW CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED EACH DAY AND THE LAST TIME THEY HAD DOUBLE DIGIT CASES WAS JUNE 11TH WITH 10.

HEDQUIST SAYS SOUTH SIOUX AND DAKOTA COUNTY HAVE BEEN IN COMMUNICATION WITH THE GOVERNOR ABOUT THE REDUCTION:

SOME OF PHASE THREE DOES INCLUDE THE ENTIRE STATE, SUCH AS ATTENDING SPORTS EVENTS AND ALLOWING ELECTIVE, NON-EMERGENCY SURGERY TO RESUME.