COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY RECEIVES COVID IMPACT HOUSING GRANT

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland has received a $6000 grant from Amerigroup Iowa to help low income households that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Director Jean Logan says the amount will help seven or eight local households:

Logan says a lot of people in the Siouxland area have had their jobs impacted by the pandemic:

The help is important because moratoriums on evictions and past due utility bill payments will soon be ending.

Four other community action agencies in Iowa also received the same amount of funding.