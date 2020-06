CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GARBAGE COLLECTION RATE HIKE

GARBAGE COLLECTION FEES WILL BE INCREASING SOON FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS.

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 MONDAY TO APPROVE AN INCREASE IN FEES EACH OF THE NEXT THREE YEARS ON JULY 1ST.

THE INCREASE MEANS THE MONTHLY RATE FOR A 90 GALLON CONTAINER WILL GO FROM $16.63 TO $17.50 THIS JULY 1ST.

THAT RATE WOULD BE $17.85 IN 2021 AND $18.21 IN 2022.

A RATE FOR A NEW 65 GALLON TOTE WAS SET AT $14.95 A MONTH.

THE FEE FOR AN EXTRA CONTAINER GOES FROM $3.05 TO $4.16 A MONTH AND SOLID WASTE STICKERS INCREASE FROM $1.08 TO $1.15 FOR EACH EXTRA TRASH BAG.