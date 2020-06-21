TWELVE SHOT IN MINNEAPOLIS VIOLENCE

Police in Minneapolis say one person is dead and 11 other people were wounded following shootings that began shortly after midnight Sunday morning in Uptown Minneapolis.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says he does not believe the shootings were related to the death of George Floyd, which occurred several miles from the scene:

The shootings apparently involved more than two suspects at a bar and restaurant area near Landmark’s Uptown Theatre:

No suspects have been located at this time.

The violence comes after the City Council in Minneapolis voted to look at ways to defund and reorganize their city’s police department in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody.