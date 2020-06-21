HY-VEE ANNOUNCES BAGGED GARDEN SALAD RECALL

Hy-Vee Food Stores have recalled its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region due to the potential that it may be contaminated with Cyclospora.

The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when the manufacturer, Fresh Express, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC were investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest.

The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad of all expiration dates.

Hy-Vee has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its Bagged Garden Salad product.

Customers who purchased the product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.