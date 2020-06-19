WOODBURY COUNTY TO REOPEN MORE PARK FACILITIES

Woodbury County will open more of its Conservation Board Park Facilities next Friday, June 26th at 6 a.m.

Campgrounds will open under regular status at full capacity to all units including tents, but will be limited to one family or six registered campers per site for overnight stay.

Campground and park restrooms and showers will open but hand soap and hand sanitizers may not be available.

Playgrounds and Nature Playscapes will also open but no cleaning or sanitizing will be provided.

Firewood sales will be provided for either the exact change or check.

Cabin reservations are open under regular status and the Little Sioux Park beach will open.

Browns Lake – Bigelow Park beach will remain closed for the rest of the season for construction.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will open June 30th with limited hours and capacity limited to no more than 30 people inside at one time.