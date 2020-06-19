SOUTH SIOUX CITY RECEIVES FEDERAL GRANT FOR NEW WASTEWATER PLANT

South Sioux City has been awarded a $12.2 million federal grant to support the construction of a new waste water treatment plant.
City Administrator Lance Hedquist says the plant would be constructed on the city’s south end to support business growth:
South Sioux City does not have its own wastewater plant, and uses Sioux City’s.
Last November 26th, the City of Sioux City issued a Notice of Termination of the agreement with South Sioux, giving four years from that date to secure services elsewhere:
Hedquist says part of South Sioux will likely still be included in a wastewater agreement with Sioux City:
That would also include the new Flatwater Crossing housing development near the riverfront.
The grant will be matched with $12.2 million in local investment and is expected to create nearly 60 jobs and spur $160 million in private investment.