SLONIKER READY FOR ROLE ON STATE ECONOMIC RECOVERY PANEL

Barbara Sloniker of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will serve on an Economic Recovery Advisory Board announced by Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday.

Reynolds issued an executive order to create the panel she hopes will “chart a course” for Iowa’s economic comeback out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sloniker says work on developing that plan will get underway quickly:

Input from those sources and what they have experienced the last few months will help develop the recovery plan:

Sloniker says most Siouxland businesses have been surviving through the pandemic, with several contacting the Chamber for advice:

She says restaurants had to change quickly, shifting from dining in to take out and drive through during the pandemic:

Sloniker says the panel members will mainly meet by Zoom style and hopes to have their work wrapped up in the next 120 days.