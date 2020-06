METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JUNE 19TH (Update)

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS JUST SIX NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY OUT OF 134 NEW TESTS.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED THEIR FIRST CASE OF THE WEEK.

ONLY 13 OF THEIR 114 POSITIVE CASES ARE ACTIVE WITH 100 CONSIDERED RECOVERED AND ONE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED DEATH.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTS FIVE NEW POSITIVE CASES OF CORONAVIRUS.

THERE WERE 32 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 4:30pm FRIDAY, ANOTHER NEW LOWEST NUMBER SINCE DAILY RECORDS WERE FIRST RELEASED AT THE BEGINNING OF MAY.