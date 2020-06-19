IOWA’S COVID-19 WEBSITE TO HAVE MORE CHANGES

Iowa’s COVID-19 website now shows nearly 70 percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID-19 had some sort of a chronic health condition.

The state recorded the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 on May 6th with 417.

That has declined by 58 percent as of mid-Thursday.

Governor Kim Reynolds says the state website offering data about the pandemic will provide more details, including the total number of recoveries and deaths broken down by county and demographics.

That includes age, gender, ethnicity and race.

The site will also provide data on recoveries and deaths by pre-existing conditions.