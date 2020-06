WESTSIDE SHOOTING INJURES TWO JUVENILES (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY AN ONGOING FEUD MAY BE THE CAUSE OF A SHOOTING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY EVENING THAT SENT TWO JUVENILES TO THE HOSPITAL.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO 1409 WEST 6TH STREET AROUND 6:45PM AND WERE TOLD THE TWO JUVENILES HAD BEEN SHOT AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL BY FRIENDS.

THE TWO VICTIMS HAD NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

WITNESSES STATED THAT A DARK COLORED VEHICLE PULLED UP AND A MALE SUSPECT GOT OUT OF THE CAR, RAN UP TO A GROUP OF PEOPLE STANDING OUTSIDE OF THE RESIDENCE, FIRED SHOTS AT THEM AND FLED THE SCENE.

INVESTIGATORS ARE RECEIVING LIMITED COOPERATION FROM THE VICTIMS REGARDING WHO SHOT AT THEM.

THE VICTIM’S NAMES ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AND POLICE ASK THAT ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE INCIDENT TO CONTACT THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.

Updated by Woody Gottburg 1:15pm 6/18/20