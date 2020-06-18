THREE HURT WHEN CAR SMASHES INTO MORNINGSIDE LAUNDROMAT

Alcohol may have been a factor in an accident early Thursday morning where a car slammed into a laundromat in Morningside.

Sioux City Police say the driver of a Ford Fusion carrying three passengers struck the King Koin Laundry located at 3131 Jay Avenue just before 5:45am, causing significant damage to the building.

Police say the 16-year-old female driver appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed north on Morningside Avenue when she failed to navigate a curve in the road and lost control.

She is being investigated for Operating While Intoxicated by the Iowa State Patrol and charges are pending the results of testing.

The driver sustained a minor injury, as did a 20-year-old female and a 15 year-old female.

An 18-year-old male escaped injury.

Their names have not been released.

Photos courtesy KMEG