SOUTH SIOUX MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A 15-YEAR-OLD

Charges have been filed against a South Sioux City man following his arrest Tuesday evening at the Gavin’s Point Project, Lake Yankton Swimming Beach.

The Cedar County Attorney says 59-year-old Guillermo Coronado Ortiz is charged with First Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child, felony Child Abuse, Public Indecency and Procuring Alcoholic Liquor To or For a Minor.

Cedar County Deputies responded to a call from a concerned witness who saw Ortiz with the 15-year-old alleged victim and arrested the suspect and transported him to the Cedar County Jail.

Ortiz is being held on $125,000 bond.