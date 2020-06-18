Home Local News COVID-19 RICKETTS SAYS NO MONEY TO LOCAL AGENCIES THAT MANDATE MASKS

Woody Gottburg
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts’ office says local governments won’t receive federal coronavirus relief funding if they require face masks inside government offices.

A spokesperson for the governor said Ricketts encourages people to wear a mask, but he doesn’t believe failure to wear one should be the basis for denying access to taxpayer services.

Lincoln city officials planned to require all visitors to wear a mask inside the City-County buildings, but those rules no longer apply after Ricketts’ threat.

