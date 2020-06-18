ONE OF TWO SUSPECTS IN WALGREENS ROBBERIES IN CUSTODY

One of two suspects wanted in the armed robberies of two Walgreens stores in Sioux City last weekend has been arrested.

29-year-old Tarisha Grant of Macy, Nebraska was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree robbery for her alleged role in the robberies of Walgreens on Hamilton Boulevard and Morningside Avenue late last Friday night..

Grant is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Police are still searching for 29-year-old Chastyn Tyndall on two robbery warrants.

He is a Native American male with dark hair, brown eyes, and a medium build with tattoos over his right eye and on his neck.

Tyndall was armed with a knife during the robberies and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).