METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JUNE 18TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 11 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY OUT OF 113 NEW TESTS.

A WOMAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80 IS THE 42ND DEATH FROM THE ILLNESS RECORDED IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTS THREE NEW POSITIVE CASES OF CORONAVIRUS.

THAT COUNTY ALSO REPORTS ITS 33RD DEATH RELATED TO COVID-19 ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY AGAIN REPORTED NO NEW CASES ON THURSDAY WITH 98 OF THEIR 113 POSITIVE CASES NOW CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

IT’S THE 4TH STRAIGHT DAY WITH ZERO NEW CASES THERE.

THERE WERE 39 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 4:30pm THURSDAY, A NEW LOWEST NUMBER SINCE DAILY RECORDS WERE FIRST RELEASED AT THE BEGINNING OF MAY.