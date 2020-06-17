WEST NILE VIRUS RETURNS TO IOWA

The West Nile Virus has been reported in Iowa.

The Department of Public Health says it has received the first reported case of the neuroinvasive virus this season.

The case was confirmed by the State Hygienic Laboratory and is an adult between the ages of 18 to 40 from Polk County.

About 20 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will have mild to moderate symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and vomiting.

Less than one percent of people infected become seriously ill and rarely does someone die.

In addition, IDPH has received its first ever report of Heartland virus.

The individual is an older adult age 61 to 80 in Appanoose County.

Heartland virus is thought to be transmitted by the Lone Star tick and was first discovered in 2009 in Missouri.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, anorexia and nausea.