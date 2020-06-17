SIGNAGE PLANNED FOR HISTORIC HIGHWAY 20 ORIGINAL IOWA ROUTE

Signs commemorating the history of Highway 20 will soon be installed along the roadside in Woodbury County.

County Community and Economic Development Director David Gleiser says it’s part of a national project to mark the original route of Highway 20 from Massachusetts to Oregon:

That route came through Iowa and was somewhat different than the now four laned Highway 20 completed in 2018 that extends from Dubuque to Sioux City.

Gleiser says the cost to the county would be around $7500, but he hopes to obtain that money through a grant:

Cushing, Correctionville and Sioux City were on that original 1926 route.

Lawton and Moville were not.

The county board of supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the sign project.