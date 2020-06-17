NEBRASKA DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE ASKED TO STEP DOWN OVER SEXUAL TEXTS

The Nebraska Democratic Party is asking U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek to step out of the race after he sent sexual text messages to a group of staffers.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Janicek has since apologized for the messages that he sent regarding a female staffer and described lining up several partners for group sex and suggested payment.

The state Democratic party issued a press release today condemning Janicek’s actions and asking that he withdraw from the race.

He won the state’s May primary race against six other candidates to face Republican incumbent Ben Sasse in November with over 46,000 votes.

Angie Phillips was the runner up with nearly 36,000 ballots and Alicia Shelton was third with over 34,000 votes.