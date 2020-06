METRO AREA COVID-19 NUMBERS REACH NEW LOWS

NEW NUMBERS OF COVID-19 CASES ARE STILL TRENDING LOW IN THE METRO AREA.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAS JUST ONE NEW POSITIVE CASE OF CORONAVIRUS WEDNESDAY.

WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTS ONLY TWO OUT OF 65 NEW TESTS.

UNION COUNTY AGAIN REPORTED NO NEW CASES ON WEDNESDAY, WITH 98 OF THEIR 113 POSITIVE CASES NOW CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

IT’S THE THIRD STRAIGHT DAY WITH ZERO NEW CASES THERE.

FRIDAY THE DAKOTA DUNES DISTRICT WILL REOPEN THEIR BASKETBALL COURTS AND PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT FOR USE BY THE PUBLIC.

THERE WERE 42 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 4:30pm WEDNESDAY.

THAT’S A NEW LOWEST NUMBER SINCE RECORDS HAVE BEEN RELEASED AT THE BEGINNING OF MAY.