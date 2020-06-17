BOSSMAN SAYS IOWA D-O-T BUDGET IS ABOUT LIKE LAST YEAR’S

The next 12-month spending plan for the Iowa D-O-T that cleared the legislature last weekend is roughly identical to the current year.

Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City, says the pandemic did reduce transportation-related tax payments this spring, but things appear to be headed toward positive territory.

Vehicle sales dropped 54 percent in April and rebounded, a bit, to be down by a third in May.

That reduced the amount of use taxes the state collects from vehicle sales, but Bossman says car and truck sales are expected to rebound as well.

The next state fiscal year begins July 1st.

