BISHOP HEELAN TO HOLD OUTDOOR HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONY

Sioux City’s Bishop Heelan Catholic High School will hold an outdoor graduation ceremony for its senior class on Saturday, June 27th at 5 p.m. at Memorial Field.

The original date of May 17th was cancelled to reduce the risk of possible COVID-19 exposures, but John Flanery, President of the city’s Catholic schools, says the declining cases of COVID-19 in the Sioux City area factored in to the decision to move ahead with an outdoor ceremony;

It’s their first outdoor graduation held since 1969, which was also at Memorial Field.

For this ceremony, the graduates will be seated in the stadium stands six feet apart while immediate family members and grandparents will be seated on the field where the larger space can accommodate more seating:

There were 134 seniors in the class, but several graduates have already gone into military service and several international students have returned to their native countries.

The school plans to livestream the ceremony online for those who cannot make it.