SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER EARLY MORNING SIOUX CITY PURSUIT

SIOUX CITY POLICE TOOK A SUSPECT INTO CUSTODY FOLLOWING AN EARLY MORNING PURSUIT THAT STARTED ON WAR EAGLE DRIVE AND ENDED ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN AN OFFICER DISCOVERED A VEHICLE STOLEN FROM SAC COUNTY IN THE WAR EAGLE PARK AREA AROUND 3AM.

THE DRIVER SPED AWAY, REFUSING TO PULL OVER AND EVENTUALLY FLED ON FOOT FROM THE VEHICLE AT 29TH AND STONE PARK BOULEVARD.

OFFICERS CAPTURED THE SUSPECT A SHORT TIME LATER.

45-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL LINDGREN IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE THEFT, FELONY ELUDING, ASSAULTING AN OFFICER, OWI, DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE AND NUMEROUS OTHER VIOLATIONS.

HE IS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10,000 BOND.