RIVERA MURDER TRIAL LIKELY TO BE CONTINUED TO NEXT YEAR

The first degree murder trial in Woodbury County of the suspect charged in the death of former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in Poweshiek County will likely be continued until next January.

A joint motion to continue the trial of Christian Rivera has been filed by the prosecution, the defense and state attorney general’s office to continue the trial until next January 26th.

The trial was originally set for September 29th, but the attorneys all say they expect a glut of cases that have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic in the fall, and that there will be numerous hurdles presented by having nearly three times the number of regular jurors available for jury selection for the case.

Both the State and the Defense believe that the trial is better conducted at a later time.