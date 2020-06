NEW METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JUNE 16TH STAY LOW

NEW NUMBERS OF COVID-19 CASES CONTINUE TO TREND LOW IN THE METRO AREA.

THERE WERE 47 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 3PM TUESDAY.

THAT’S SEVEN FEWER THAN YESTERDAY AND THE LOWEST NUMBER SINCE RECORDS HAVE BEEN RELEASED AT THE BEGINNING OF MAY.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED JUST FIVE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY OUT OF 173 NEW TEST RESULTS.

TWO WOMEN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80 DIED FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS, BRINGING THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEATH TOLL TO 41.

2454 OF 3015 CASES IN WOODBURY ARE CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES AGAIN TUESDAY WITH 97 OF 113 CASES NOW CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAS JUST ONE NEW POSITIVE CASE OF CORONAVIRUS.