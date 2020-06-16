INJURY LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS

A lawsuit has been filed against the Sioux City Explorers baseball team by a Dakota County family who claims their child was injured at a game in July of 2018.

Sheila and Trent Martin claim their daughter Sammi was six years old when she was injured in a bounce house next to the Lewis & Clark Park Stadium during a July 7th game in 2018.

The Martins claim their daughter fell 12 to 14 feet through a hole in the inflatable and landed on her head on the hard concrete sustaining a critical injury.

The girl was taken to Mercy Medical Cente and then life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha for emergency neurosurgery for her head injuries.

The lawsuit claims the girl continues to suffer cognitive medical injuries and manifestations as a result of the accident.

The Martin’s claim the Explorers knew the bounce house wasn’t safe and failed to repair the tear adequately while still letting children use it.

They are suing the team for negligence and asking for payment of past and future medical expenses, damages for pain and suffering and loss of mind and body functions as well as punitive damages.

A spokesman for the Explorers says they have no comment on the lawsuit at this time.