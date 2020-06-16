FORMER KINGSLEY POLICE CHIEF PLEADS GUILTY TO DOMESTIC ABUSE

The former police chief of Kingsley, Iowa has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse.

52-year old Joseph Hoover filed his written plea in Plymouth County District Court.

Hoover pleaded guilty to one count of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor.

He was arrested on July 19th after the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a possible case of domestic abuse in a Kingsley home at about 6:30 a.m.

After arriving at the residence, deputies found a female victim with several injuries to her face and neck.

According to court documents, the woman told deputies that Hoover had struck her with his forearm and shoulder.

Hoover was suspended with pay shortly after his arrest and later resigned.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 22nd.