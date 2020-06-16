DUSTIN HONKEN EXECUTION SCHEDULED FOR JULY

An Iowa man convicted of murdering five people in 1993 is scheduled to be executed in July at an Indiana prison.

A federal judge had blocked the execution of Dustin Lee Honken and his three co-defendants last November.

Honken was convicted in a 2004 federal trial in Sioux City of five counts of murder during a continuing criminal enterprise and numerous other counts.

The jury found that he killed two drug dealers who were to testify against him during a 1993 investigation, a mother and her two children.

Their bodies weren’t recovered for years.

Honken, a resident of Britt, Iowa, expanded his meth-making and selling enterprise in the following years.

U-S Attorney General William Barr on Monday directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions.

The 52-year-old Honken will be executed at the U-S Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.