CITY HALL TO REOPEN TO PUBLIC NEXT MONDAY

More city buildings will have increased public access next Monday.

City Hall and the lobby of the Police and Fire Headquarters will reopen on June 22 at 8:00 a.m.

Customers will enter and exit through the south doors of City Hall along 6th Street.

Signs and distance requirements will be in place in the lobby of City Hall and capacity will be monitored.

The Housing Authority office on 1st floor of City Hall will maintain locked doors and staff may be reached by appointment only.

Visitors to City buildings are encouraged to wear a face covering and social distance.

City Council meetings will continue to be held with remote access only and no public access to Council Chambers.

Rentals for park shelters, Anderson Dance Pavilion and Cone Park Lodge will be available beginning next Friday, June 26th by reservation only through the Parks & Recreation office.