CITY BOAT RAMP TEMPORARILY CLOSES

The city has temporarily closed the municipal boat ramp in Chris Larsen Park for the removal of a build up of sediment.

Prior to the opening of the ramp this spring, the City removed 3,500 cubic yards of sediment to make the ramp accessible to boats.

Due to the current low water levels along with the prediction of further drops in the Missouri River levels, access in the boat ramp has become limited.

Mayor Bob Scott complained about the problem at monday’s City Council meeting:

The contractor removing the sediment estimates the work to take five days and anticipates the ramp being fully open early next week.

The removed sediment will be piled in the park for dewatering and removed later for disposal.

File photo