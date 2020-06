BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR SUSPECT CHARGED IN DEATH OF YOUTH CHILD

BOND WILL REMAIN AT $200,000 FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE AUGUST, 2018 DEATH OF HIS GIRL FRIEND’S CHILD.

JUDGE TOD DECK MADE THAT RULING TUESDAY MORNING IN THE CASE OF 23-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE DAVIS WAS LIVING WITH HIS GIRL FRIEND IN 2018 AND TOOK THE 19 MONTH OLD INFANT TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL ON AUGUST 22ND OF THAT YEAR.

SHE DIED THREE DAYS LATER AND AN AUTOPSY SHOWED THE GIRL SUFFERED BLUNT FORCE INJURIES TO HER HEAD AND A KIDNEY AND FRACTURES TO HER VERTEBRAE AND RIBS.

DAVIS’S ATTORNEY HAD ASKED FOR THE BOND REDUCTION AND RELEASE ON ELECTRONIC MONITORING CLAIMING HE WAS AT RISK FROM CORONAVIRUS FROM OTHER INMATES AND THAT HE HAD ASTHMA.

THE ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY DISPUTED THE ASTHMA CLAIM, COUNTERING THAT DAVIS WAS NOT USING AN INHALER AND NEVER SAID HE HAD A MEDICAL CONDITION WHEN ASKED THAT AT HIS BOOKING LAST YEAR.

JUDGE DECK RULED IT WAS CREDIBLE THAT DAVIS HAD ASTHMA, BUT SAID THAT JAIL PRECAUTIONS REGARDING HIS CONDITION DID NOT PUT HIM AT ADDITIONAL RISK.

DECK HAD PREVIOUSLY REDUCED DAVIS’S BOND TO $200,000 FROM A MILLION DOLLARS.

HIS TRIAL IS SET FOR OCTOBER.

