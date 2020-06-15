THUNE EXPECTS COMPETITIVE RACES FOR U.S. SENATE

About a third of the seats in the U.S. Senate are up for re-election this November.

Democrats have to flip four of the Senate seats to take control of the chamber.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, the number two Republican in the Senate, says they know it will be competitive:

A weekend Des Moines Register poll shows Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield with a forty-six to forty three percent lead over incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst.

Thune says it’s early and a lot can happen over the months leading into November:

Thune says the re-election campaign of President Trump will be a factor into which party controls the Senate:

Thune says a lot can change by November.

