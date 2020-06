A POWER OUTAGE IN THE MID AMERICAN ENERGY SUBSTATION AREA DARKENED PART OF SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN AREA MONDAY NIGHT.

THE OUTAGE OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 8PM IN THE AREA NEAR GORDON DRIVE AND COURT STREET AND AFFECTED 85 CUSTOMERS, INCLUDING SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO.

MID AMERICAN ESTIMATED THE POWER WOULD BE BACK ON BY 10:30PM.